Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $638.43 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $643.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $584.72 and a 200-day moving average of $497.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

