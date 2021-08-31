Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,064 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,475.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $3,498,534. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

