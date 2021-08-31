Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,878.90 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37,578.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,651.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,558.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

