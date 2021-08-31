Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Abiomed worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,072,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Abiomed by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD opened at $360.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.24 and its 200 day moving average is $314.73. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

