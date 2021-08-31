Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 240,025 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

