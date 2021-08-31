Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 26,570 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of ALL opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.