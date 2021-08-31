Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 35,089 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,089 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $327.01 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $327.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

