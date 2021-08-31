Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 39,602 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

