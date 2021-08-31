Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 424,665 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 424,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

