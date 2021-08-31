Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 473,521 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,521 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.