Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 691,646 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691,646 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

