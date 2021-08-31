Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 86,245 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,245 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

