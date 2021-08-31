Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $12.70 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $3,469,748.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 609,584 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,400 in the last three months.

Unity Software stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion and a PE ratio of -57.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

