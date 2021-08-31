Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

