LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.65% of Koppers worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Koppers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

KOP stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

