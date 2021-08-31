LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.