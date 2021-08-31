LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,061,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of CIT Group worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

