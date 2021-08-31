LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.30% of Hibbett Sports worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 13.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

