LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.30% of Rocky Brands worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.