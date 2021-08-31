LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.40% of CoreCivic worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.