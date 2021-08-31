LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.40% of Johnson Outdoors worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOUT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 25.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 41.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $128.80.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

