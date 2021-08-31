LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.05% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.