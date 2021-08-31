LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

