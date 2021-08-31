LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of PDC Energy worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

