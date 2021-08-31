LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.97% of G-III Apparel Group worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.02. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.