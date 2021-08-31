LSV Asset Management Has $11.64 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of Great Western Bancorp worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

