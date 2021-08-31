LSV Asset Management Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.15% of Matthews International worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

