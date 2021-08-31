LSV Asset Management Has $13.59 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.97% of W&T Offshore worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

