LSV Asset Management Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295,513 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Vedanta worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,900 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Vedanta Limited has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

