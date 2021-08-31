LSV Asset Management Has $15.41 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Qorvo worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $393,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

