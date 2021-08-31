LSV Asset Management Has $16.58 Million Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.95% of Ennis worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ennis by 321.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 583,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ennis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ennis by 27.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 71,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ennis by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

