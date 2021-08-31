LSV Asset Management Has $17.88 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.50% of Mercury General worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury General by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.