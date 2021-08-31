LSV Asset Management Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.78% of Carriage Services worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

