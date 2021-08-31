LSV Asset Management Has $9.86 Million Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.44% of Park-Ohio worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $338.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

