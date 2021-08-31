LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

