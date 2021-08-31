LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.34% of Customers Bancorp worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

