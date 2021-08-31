LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 347,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of The Mosaic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

