LSV Asset Management Purchases 141,745 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.56% of Rush Enterprises worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

