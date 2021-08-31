LSV Asset Management Purchases 289,450 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.91% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.