LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.53% of Victory Capital worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

