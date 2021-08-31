LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.31% of Wabash National worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

