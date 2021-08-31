LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.34% of BankUnited worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

