LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.52% of Patterson Companies worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

