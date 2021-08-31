LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.