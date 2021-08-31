LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.31% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 352,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

