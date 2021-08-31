LSV Asset Management Sells 107,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

