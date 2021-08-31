LSV Asset Management Sells 14,554 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.30% of Miller Industries worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

