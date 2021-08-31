LSV Asset Management Sells 15,900 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Air Lease worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,321 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.