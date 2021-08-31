LSV Asset Management Sells 16,100 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of National Health Investors worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

