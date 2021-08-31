LSV Asset Management Sells 18,000 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Malibu Boats worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

MBUU stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.